Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next to roll on July 1

By Express News Service

A couple of days back, Lijo Jose Pellissery had posted a cryptic line on his Facebook page. It read, “I’m going to shoot a movie. Who is going to stop me?” This led to a flurry of witty comments. While some joked that “Aaraada thadayaan? (Who is going to stop me?)” is a nice title, others encouraged the filmmaker to go ahead.

It turns out Lijo was very serious about this. Today, he announced that he is indeed going to start a new film through an intriguing poster with the alphabet ‘A’, presumed to be the title of the project. No other details of the project are known as of now.

Lijo had recently completed the work of Chuzhali, his follow-up to Jallikattu. The announcement oaf his new project comes at a time when starting a new project without the approval of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Kerala Film Producers’ Association was said to raise some eyebrows. They had earlier reached a decision that it is ideal to start the production of new films once the completed films are released.

However, some independent filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Khalid Rahman have decided to go ahead and begin the work of their next films. Aashiq is producing Harshad’s directorial debut Haagar while Khalid Rahman has commenced filming of his yet-to-be-titled film starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan.

Meanwhile, director Mahesh Narayanan is working on an experimental project with Fahadh Faasil after recently working with the actor in his second directorial feature Malik. Said to be of around 60-70 min duration, the film is being shot in Fahadh’s flat.