MF Hussain’s associate Manoj Varghese to make directorial debut with 'Adrishyan'

By Express News Service

Manoj K Varghese, who has worked as an associate of the late MF Hussain, is making his independent directorial debut with Adrishyan. Manoj has scripted the film from a story by Jes Jith. AM Sreelal Prakasham will be backing the film under the banner of Good Day Movies in association with Leslie Films Australia.

According to Manoj, the film is a mystery-thriller, and will explore existential questions and the after-effects of an individual’s disappearance on his friends, family members and society in general. A host of mainstream South Indian actors and actresses will be part of the film.

National award-winner Justin Jose (Spiderman-2, Padmaavat) is on board as the sound designer. Rajeev Vijay will be handling the photography and Akshay Kumar the editing.

The makers are hoping to shoot the film in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and abroad once the lockdown restrictions are lifted everywhere.