STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Lijo feels it’s necessary to forge ahead and not be bound by budgetary constraints or circumstances. 

Published: 27th June 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood director Lijo Jose Pellissery

Mollywood director Lijo Jose Pellissery

By Express News Service

A few days ago, Lijo Jose Pellissery announced that he is going to make a new film and nobody is going to stop him.  The film was a mysterious project simply titled A. Now, the filmmaker has elaborated on his filmmaking vision and challenged some of the archaic practices of the Malayalam industry in a new Facebook post.Calling himself an “independent filmmaker”, Lijo wrote that cinema is not some “money-making machinery” for him but a medium to express his vision.  

“I will use all the money I raise from cinema to fuel better cinema and nothing else. I will screen my cinema anywhere I feel is right because I am the creator of it.”

Lijo feels it’s necessary to forge ahead and not be bound by budgetary constraints or circumstances. Drawing attention to the fact that people are dealing with a pandemic, a war, unemployment, identity crisis, poverty and religious unrest, Lijo added, “People are walking 1000 miles just to reach home. Artists are dying out of depression. So, these are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive.”

He concluded his note with: “Don’t ask us to stop working. Don’t ask us to stop creating. Don’t question our integrity. Don’t question our self-respect. You will terribly lose because we are artists.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lijo Jose Pellissery Mollywood
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp