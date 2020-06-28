Scriptwriter of Vaariyamkunnan backs out

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Controversy surrounding ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ film project seems to be never ending as one of the scriptwriters of the film has stepped down temporarily from the project after his old Facebook posts became a topic of discussion because of its extremist and misogynist tone. Aashiq Abu, in a Facebook post on Saturday morning, said scriptwriter Ramees has a responsibility to make his stand clear in the public and also to the film team.

“He will prove his innocence. He himself decided to withdraw from the project until his name is cleared of all the allegations. I personally don’t agree with Ramees’ political stand. I assume he will disagree with mine too. After allegations came up against him, an explanation was sought and he admitted to making some mistakes for which he had tendered an apology.

I know Ramees hardly three to four months back as a person who was a member of the team doing research for the film from an earlier stage,” Abu added. Meanwhile, Ramees Mohammed O has come out with an explanation on FB.

“I have apologised for a few FB posts which I myself regret. But some posts have been misinterpreted to unleash a hate campaign against me. So I have the responsibility to step down from the project till my name is cleared of all the allegations,” he said