Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lena undergoes a different makeover for 'Article 21'

Aside from Article 21, Lena and Aju are also part of director Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Article 21 also stars Aju Varghese and child artistes Nandan Rajesh and Leswin in key roles.

Article 21 also stars Aju Varghese and child artistes Nandan Rajesh and Leswin in key roles.

By Express News Service

Lena is near unrecognisable in the first-look of her upcoming film Article 21. The combination poster shows the actor sporting a tanned complexion, stained teeth, and smoking a cigarette while pouring a drink.

Article 21 also stars Aju Varghese and child artistes Nandan Rajesh and Leswin in key roles.

Sharing the poster, Aju wrote that he was extremely happy and proud to be a part of Article 21 and lauded the film’s strong content and message.

“This is gonna be one of the finest performances from Lena chechi,” he wrote. 

Aside from Article 21, Lena and Aju are also part of director Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962.

Written and directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, Article 21 is being backed by Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena under the banner of Walk With Cinema. 

Ashkar is handling the camera and Sandeep Nandakumar the editing. Gopi Sundar is the music director and Renganath Ravee the sound designer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 21 Lena Mollywood Aju Varghese Nandan Rajesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp