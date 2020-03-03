Lena undergoes a different makeover for 'Article 21'

By Express News Service

Lena is near unrecognisable in the first-look of her upcoming film Article 21. The combination poster shows the actor sporting a tanned complexion, stained teeth, and smoking a cigarette while pouring a drink.



Article 21 also stars Aju Varghese and child artistes Nandan Rajesh and Leswin in key roles.



Sharing the poster, Aju wrote that he was extremely happy and proud to be a part of Article 21 and lauded the film’s strong content and message.

“This is gonna be one of the finest performances from Lena chechi,” he wrote.



Aside from Article 21, Lena and Aju are also part of director Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962.



Written and directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, Article 21 is being backed by Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena under the banner of Walk With Cinema.



Ashkar is handling the camera and Sandeep Nandakumar the editing. Gopi Sundar is the music director and Renganath Ravee the sound designer.