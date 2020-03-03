Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon to reunite for a political satire 'Quit India'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon, Baiju, and Ranjith are set to star in writer-director Rakesh Gopan’s Quit India. The film is said to be a political satire along the lines of Sandesham. Shibin Francis, who wrote the films CIA, Paavada, and Underworld, has penned the dialogues.



A source close to the production tells us the film will be a predominantly light-hearted affair that revolves largely around people who make a living out of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The main characters occupy the lower rungs of the political machinery. These men, who belong to two fictitious political parties, nurse big political ambitions and hope to make a name for themselves. However, due to strange circumstances, they get trapped in the same prison, and once they come out, decide to go against the system,” says the source, adding, “It’s essentially about people who become entangled in the bureaucratic mess.” Ishq cinematographer Ansar Sha will crank the camera while Noufal will handle editing duties.

Bijibal has been roped in to compose the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics. Sanjitha VS is producing the film under the banner of Malar Cinemas. The project is expected to go on floors in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of this month.



Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, who last appeared in Thakkol, will be seen next in Santosh Vishwanath’s One opposite Mammootty, in addition to Shyam Mohan’s Kochaal. Anoop Menon has his directorial debut King Fish coming up next. Interestingly, Ranjith and Anoop are also sharing the screen in King Fish.