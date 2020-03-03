Home Entertainment Malayalam

Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon to reunite for a political satire 'Quit India'

A source close to the production tells us the film will be a predominantly light-hearted affair that revolves largely around people who make a living out of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Also starring Baiju and Ranjith, it is expected to go on floors in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of March

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon, Baiju, and Ranjith are set to star in writer-director Rakesh Gopan’s Quit India. The film is said to be a political satire along the lines of Sandesham. Shibin Francis, who wrote the films CIA, Paavada, and Underworld, has penned the dialogues.

A source close to the production tells us the film will be a predominantly light-hearted affair that revolves largely around people who make a living out of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The main characters occupy the lower rungs of the political machinery. These men, who belong to two fictitious political parties, nurse big political ambitions and hope to make a name for themselves. However, due to strange circumstances, they get trapped in the same prison, and once they come out, decide to go against the system,” says the source, adding, “It’s essentially about people who become entangled in the bureaucratic mess.” Ishq cinematographer Ansar Sha will crank the camera while Noufal will handle editing duties. 

Bijibal has been roped in to compose the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics. Sanjitha VS is producing the film under the banner of Malar Cinemas. The project is expected to go on floors in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Murali Gopy, who last appeared in Thakkol, will be seen next in Santosh Vishwanath’s One opposite Mammootty, in addition to Shyam Mohan’s Kochaal. Anoop Menon has his directorial debut King Fish coming up next. Interestingly, Ranjith and Anoop are also sharing the screen in King Fish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mollywood Murali Gopy Anoop Menon
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp