'Aaha' teaser promises an uplifting sports flick

By Express News Service

The first footage from Indrajith Sukumaran’s upcoming sports drama Aaha has been unveiled by Mohanlal.



Aside from giving us a glimpse of its main characters played by Indrajith, Ashwin Kumar, Amit Chakkalakkal, and Manoj K Jayan, the intriguing teaser hints at something beyond a regular sports drama.

Based on Kerala’s favourite sport vadam vali (tug of war), Aaha is directed and edited by debutant Bibin Paul Samuel, and produced by Prem Abraham under the banner of Zsazsa productions.



The fictionalised script, by Tobit Chirayath, is based on a famous vadam vali (tug-of-war) team ‘Aaha Neeloor’ from Pala, Kottayam.

The film, which also stars Jallikattu-fame Santhy Balachandran and Siddartha Siva, was shot in over 84 locations and features over 1000 junior artistes.



The actors underwent a rigorous training regime to prepare for the film. Rahul Balachandran has cranked the camera while Sayanora Philip has composed the music.



The film has been scheduled for an April 2020 release.