Shane Nigam agrees to pay compensation to 2 producers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The controversy surrounding actor Shane Nigam and producers is heading to a climax as the actor has finally agreed to pay the compensation to two producers. It was at the executive committee meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) held in Kochi on Monday that the actor agreed to pay the compensation to the producers of the movie ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’. The shooting of the two movies was stalled owing to the issues between Shane and the producers. The Kerala Film Producers Association, however, demanded `1 crore as compensation from Shane.

The actor told AMMA office-bearers on Tuesday that he would not be able to pay `1 crore as compensation. It is learnt that the actor has agreed to pay `32 lakh as compensation. “We will hold a meeting with the office-bearers of Producers Association in two days. We will tell them Shane’s readiness to pay compensation. We hope they will try to listen to the stance of the actor,” said AMMA general secretary Idavela Babu.

The whole issue broke out in November last year when Shane posted a video on social media alleging that Joby George, producer of ‘Veyil’, had issued a threat against him for changing his getup before completing the shooting of the movie. Later, Shane changed his appearance by cutting his hair short in protest, which affected the shoot of ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’.

Meanwhile, AMMA president Mohanlal, who attended the meeting, said he hoped that the issue will be sorted out soon. Shane has also agreed to complete both the movies, he said.