Arjun Ashokan, Anna Ben to star in Antony Sony’s film

By Express News Service

Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben will be starring in director Antony Sony’s second film. The yet-to-be-titled project is Antony’s follow-up to his 2017 film C/o Saira Banu which starred Manju Warrier, Amala Akkineni, and Shane Nigam.

This is the first time that Anna Ben and Arjun Ashokan are coming together. The script has been penned by Libin Varghese and Ahammed Kabeer, the duo known for writing Rajisha Vijayan’s June last year.

The film will be produced under the banner of Chavara Films.

Meanwhile, Anna Ben will be seen next in Kappela. The directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa, Kappela has Roshan Mathew playing one of the leads along with Sreenath Bhasi.Arjun Ashokan has Member Ashokan 9th Ward, Ajagajantharam, Thattassery Koottam, and Thuramukham on the pipeline.

He is also expected to star in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal director Girish AD’s next film as the male lead.