Producers have the last laugh as Shane Nigam is forced to cough up Rs 32 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The more than four-months-long tiff between the producers and actor Shane Nigam was finally resolved on Wednesday. As per the agreement reached between Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and the actor, Shane will complete the shooting of the movies ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ before April 18. Both the parties reached a consensus at a meeting held in Kochi between office-bearers of KFPA and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in which Shane is a member.

The actor has also agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 32 lakh (Rs 16 lakh each) to the producers of both the movies, which were stalled soon after the controversy erupted last year. “As per the deal, Shane will not act in any movies until both these films are completed. And the sum of Rs 32 lakh is to compensate the loss incurred by the producers because of the disruption of production,” said KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith. Shane will start acting in ‘Veyil’ from March 9 and complete the shooting by March 28. “He will act in ‘Qurbani’ from March 31 and complete it before April 18,” said AMMA secretary Idavela Babu. Both the producers and the actor have been instructed not to make any public statement in case any issues arise in future at the shooting site. “Both Shane and the producers Jobi George and Subair were asked to report the issue immediately to their respective film bodies,” said Renjith.

The Producers’ Association had demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from Shane initially. However, it is learnt that the strong intervention of the office bearers of AMMA, especially its president Mohanlal who shares a good rapport with the producers, prompted them to settle for a much smaller amount.

Valiyaperunnal

Only one movie of Shane Nigam was released in the last four months after the controversy erupted. The film ‘Valiyaperunnal’, which hit the screens on December 26, 2019, was a flop at the box-office.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR ACTORS

The office-bearers of Producers’ Association, soon after the controversy, had alleged that certain actors of the Malayalam film industry are under the influence of drugs. They also asked AMMA to come up with a code of conduct for actors. Regarding the demand, Renjith said AMMA president Mohanlal has assured them that such issues will be addressed in the future meetings. “Our priority is to resolve the issues surrounding the movies ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’. Regarding the code of conduct, AMMA has agreed to discuss the issues in the next meeting. We hope that they will take a positive stance with regard to our request,” he added.