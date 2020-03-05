Home Entertainment Malayalam

Producers have the last laugh as Shane Nigam is forced to cough up Rs 32 lakh

The Producers’ Association had demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from Shane initially.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Acclaimed director Rajeev Ravi (L) and Malayalam actor Shane Nigam (File Photos)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The more than four-months-long tiff between the producers and actor Shane Nigam was finally resolved on Wednesday. As per the agreement reached between Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and the actor, Shane will complete the shooting of the movies ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ before April 18. Both the parties reached a consensus at a meeting held in Kochi between office-bearers of KFPA and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in which Shane is a member.

The actor has also agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 32 lakh (Rs 16 lakh each) to the producers of both the movies, which were stalled soon after the controversy erupted last year. “As per the deal, Shane will not act in any movies until both these films are completed. And the sum of Rs 32 lakh is to compensate the loss incurred by the producers because of the disruption of production,” said KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith. Shane will start acting in ‘Veyil’ from March 9 and complete the shooting by March 28. “He will act in ‘Qurbani’ from March 31 and complete it before April 18,” said AMMA secretary Idavela Babu. Both the producers and the actor have been instructed not to make any public statement in case any issues arise in future at the shooting site. “Both Shane and the producers Jobi George and Subair were asked to report the issue immediately to their respective film bodies,” said Renjith.

The Producers’ Association had demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from Shane initially. However, it is learnt that the strong intervention of the office bearers of AMMA, especially its president Mohanlal who shares a good rapport with the producers, prompted them to settle for a much smaller amount.

Valiyaperunnal

Only one movie of Shane Nigam was released in the last four months after the controversy erupted. The film ‘Valiyaperunnal’, which hit the screens on December 26, 2019, was a flop at the box-office.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR ACTORS

The office-bearers of Producers’ Association, soon after the controversy, had alleged that certain actors of the Malayalam film industry are under the influence of drugs. They also asked AMMA to come up with a code of conduct for actors. Regarding the demand, Renjith said AMMA president Mohanlal has assured them that such issues will be addressed in the future meetings. “Our priority is to resolve the issues surrounding the movies ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’. Regarding the code of conduct, AMMA has agreed to discuss the issues in the next meeting. We hope that they will take a positive stance with regard to our request,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shane Nigam
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp