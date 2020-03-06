First poster of Parvathy’s Varthamaanam out

By Express News Service

The first poster of Varthamaanam, Parvathy’s next Malayalam film after Uyare and Virus, has been released online by Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas.

The Siddarth Siva directorial scripted by Aryadan Shoukath also stars Moothon-fame Roshan Mathew in a significant role.

Aryadan Shoukath and Benzy are jointly producing the film. The story revolves around a group of university students who come from Kerala to study at a university in Delhi. Siddique and Nirmal Palazhi are also part of the cast.

Filming took place in locations like Mussoorie and Uttarakhand. Sidharth, Parvathy, and Aryadan are all National award winners.

Aryadan had penned the National award-winning film, Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam.

Veteran cinematographer Alagappan is also part of the team. Meanwhile, Parvathy starred alongside Asif Ali in a short segment titled Rachiyamma for an upcoming anthology film.