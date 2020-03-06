Shane Nigam’s Qalb to begin soon

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Shane Nigam will be headlining director Sajid Yahiya’s third film titled Qalb. It seems like the project is on track to move to the production stage soon. Shane Nigam has given an update on the film’s status, by sharing a note saying that a “surprise video” will be shared today on his Facebook page. It is speculated that it is a move by the makers to cast new faces in the film.

Qalb marks the first collaboration between Shane and Sajid. The latter has penned the script with Suhail Koya from a story idea by Sajid.

While sharing the first look poster earlier, Sajid had said the film is a tribute to his father and all the fathers of this world.

“I have been after this dream for the past two years. It’s a small story of human relationships, love and friendship, told from the depth of my qalb (heart).” The film is expected to arrive in theatres on Eid 2020.

Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum) will handle the camera and National award winner Vinesh Banglan is working on the production design.