Gokulam Films takes over Jayasurya’s big-budget 'Kathanar'

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Jayasurya will be starring in a big-budget realisation of the Kadamattathu Kathanar legend. The project, which Friday Film House was initially attached to, has now been taken over by Gokulam Films. The production house previously bankrolled Kayamkulam Kochunni and Kammara Sambavam.

Helmed by Rojin Thomas, the Rs 75-crore project is being envisioned as a two-part 3D fantasy epic which will be shot using virtual production, a filmmaking technique used on blockbusters such as Avatar, Ready Player One, and Lion King.

Rojin, known for directing the Kerala State Award-winning films Philips and the Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy, will be directing from a script by R Ramanand.Thanking Gokulam Gopalan of Gokulam Films in a statement, Jayasurya said, “Kathanar will be what I believe a stunning 3D experience and the biggest movie of my career. Having one of the biggest production houses in our industry bankrolling it is truly exciting and humbling. Thank you, Gokulam Gopalan, for believing in us and taking up this project.”

Vijay Babu, of Friday Film House, wished the team luck and said his company is passing on the project as they’re already occupied with Aadu 3, the biopic of actor Sathyan, and Sufiyum Sujathayum —all three starring Jayasurya—in addition to other projects. An animated title teaser of Kathanar launched recently hinted that the makers are going for an expansive take on the legend. Kathanar is based on the tales of a Kerala priest of the same name who was believed to possess supernatural powers. The earlier interpretations of the character were portrayed by Prem Nazir in Kadamattathachan (1966) and Prakash Paul in the popular Malayalam TV series Kadamattathu Kathanar.