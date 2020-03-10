Shane Nigam-starrer 'Veyil' likely to be released in May

By Express News Service

It seems the issues surrounding Shane Nigam’s Veyil are slowly dissipating as the film’s producer Goodwill Entertainments has hinted, through a new poster, that the film will be hitting theatres in May 2020.

The film, directed by debutant Sarath Menon, also stars Shine Tom Chacko. The two have shared the screen before in Ishq. Sooraj Venjaramood is also said to be part of the film.

Praveen Prabhakar, who edited Bangalore Days and Koode, is handling the cuts while Shaz Mohammed is cranking the camera. Pradeep Kumar, who has worked in Kaala and Vikram Vedha, is the music composer.