Vishnu Unnikrishnan headlining V C Abhilash’s next

By Express News Service

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Johny Antony are playing key characters in director VC Abhilash’s next film titled Sabash Chandrabose. Abhilash is known for his national award-winning directorial debut, Aalorukkam, starring Indrans.

Johny Antony is said to be appearing in a prominent role once again after Varane Avashyamund. Bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari is also playing a significant character in Sabash Chandrabose. Filming is progressing at Kollengode, Palakkad.

The title poster, which shows a vintage television atop a bicycle, was released by Dulquer Salmaan. Jolly Lonappan, who also produced Aalorukkam, is backing the film under the banner of Jollywood Movies. Cinematographer Sajith Purushan, who worked on the Mammootty-starrer Unda, is behind the camera and Stephen Mathew the editing. Sreenadh Sivasankaran is working on the music.