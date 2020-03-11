Pre-production begins for fifth installment of Mammootty's 'CBI series'

By Express News Service

Last year, screenwriter SN Swamy had told us that a fifth film in the popular ‘CBI’ series is on the way. As

per reports, the pre-production work has already begun. Along with Mammootty, Swamy, director K Madhu and composer Shyam are also set to return.

The new ‘CBI’ film will revolve around ‘basket killing’. Swamy had also told us that the project will begin filming this year. While a specific date has not been officially revealed yet, the makers are expected to give an update soon. Mammootty is currently tied up with a thriller called The Priest.

The actor’s upcoming release is One. It’s not clear whether this political drama, which also stars Joju George and Murali Gopy, will be released on the previously scheduled time, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.