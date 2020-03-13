STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urvashi Rautela’s next comedy; to release on June 12

Urvashi Rautela's next, Virgin Bhanupriya, is set to release on 12 June. Directed by Ajay Lohan, the film stars Urvashi in the titular role.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Urvashi Rautela. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Urvashi Rautela’s next, Virgin Bhanupriya, is set to release on 12 June. Directed by Ajay Lohan, the film stars Urvashi in the titular role. She plays a college-going conservative girl who finds it tough when she

Urvashi Rautela

decides to lose her virginity. 

In a statement, Urvashi said, “I play a girl who is seeking companionship but fails every time she tries to work on being in a relationship. Though the film is hilarious, it is not slapstick. I loved the way it tells an important story in an entertaining way.”

Though the title might suggest otherwise, the makers insist Virgin Bhanupriya is a family comedy that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Bankrolled by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal under his Dhariwal Films banner, Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala.

