'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil remake rights bagged by 'Jigarthanda' producer

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is Sachy’s third collaboration with Prithviraj after Anarkali and Driving Licence.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum

By Express News Service

The Tamil rights of director Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been bagged by Aadukalam and Jigarthanda producer Kathiresan.

Starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon as two strangers who get involved in an intense psychological game, the Sachy directorial has already turned out to be one of the most successful Malayalam films released this year.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was produced by filmmaker Ranjith, who played the role of Kurian John in the film. Ranjith bankrolled it jointly with PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. 

It’s not known which director will be remaking the film in Tamil or who will be the principal cast members.  It’s also not known whether it will be remade in other South Indian languages too.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is Sachy’s third collaboration with Prithviraj after Anarkali and Driving Licence.

