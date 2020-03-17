STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lal Jr to star in Amal Neerad’s 'Bilal'

Lal Jr is the newest addition to the cast aside from Mamta Mohandas whose involvement was announced earlier.

Published: 17th March 2020

Actor Lal Jr

By Express News Service

The pre-production of Amal Neerad’s Bilal is currently underway, and the latest update is that Lal Jr will be a part of the film which is a sequel to Big B. Recently it has been learned that the film will have the principal cast members reprising their roles.

Lal Jr is the newest addition to the cast aside from Mamta Mohandas whose involvement was announced earlier. The rest of the details are expected to be announced officially. It’s not known when the film will start production as the Coronavirus outbreak has delayed the production of several films.

Mammootty recently completed filming his portions for The Priest, which also stars Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal.

Meanwhile, Lal Jr is busy with his next directorial Tsunami, his follow-up to Driving Licence. He is co-directing Tsunami with Lal, who has penned the film’s script. Lal Jr’s last appeared as the primary antagonist in the Asif Ali starrer Underworld.

TAGS
Amal Neerad Bilal Lal Jr
