Nivin Pauly’s 'Action Hero Biju' to get a sequel?

By Express News Service

As per reports doing the rounds, Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju will be getting a sequel. While there has been no official word on this yet, director Abrid Shine is said to be working on a second part to the original police story which stood out with its unique narrative style.

Abrid has so far managed to make every film different from the one that came before. He has worked with Nivin on two films, starting with his directorial debut 1983 which was later followed by Action Hero Biju, both which tasted success at the box office.

Abrid’s last film was the martial arts-revenge drama Kung Fu Master, whose action choreography was handled by the director himself. It was the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, Nivin is working on Padavettu, which has Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan and Manju Warrier in significant roles. He is also awaiting the release of the Rajeev Ravi directorial, Thuramukham.