When stars touch the ground

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With movie releases and shooting schedules postponed indefinitely in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, our ever-busy M-Town celebrities finally have some time on their hands. TNIE talks to a few of them about their routines whilst in self-isolation

Indrajith Sukumaran

I spend most of my time reading scripts and watching OTT (over-the-top) content. My children (Prarthana and Nakshatra) are home as they have vacations so I get to spend quality time with them as well. Physical activity is imperative to stay fit amid this ‘indoor’ phase at home, so I regularly workout in the evenings.

Sayanora Philip, musician

I was actually at work these days for an upcoming movie Aaha - I’ve been composing for the same. Simultaneously, I have got a few plans with my daughter.

Anna Ben

I’m catching up on a couple of shows I’ve been meaning to watch. Also, I’ve got back to sketching. Ever since I came back from home, I’ve been with my family, so it’s nice altogether. I’m sure everyone can find some really interesting things to do. We should make the best out of the situation in hand.

Kunchacko Boban

Priya has been pampering me with her culinary experiments. It’s tough burning all those extra calories. But spending time with my Chotta (Izahaak) playing ball, swaying him in my arms–helps me burn all the calories. Simultaneously, I’ve been watching movies, reading, catching up with friends (over the phone, of course) and hearing stories. Also, I primarily had night shoots in my previous shooting schedule so I’ve been getting a lot of sleep of late.

Roshan Mathew

Along with watching movies, I’ve been able to do a lot of reading that I’d put aside for later. Also, three people from the theatre group have just got in touch. So we’re deciding to get together and create a couple of pieces, that is if we find a space that is conducive and safe enough. Then I work out, catch up on my sleep, overdose on coffee and try to stay sane.

Ahaana Krishna

I can sleep all day and still be ecstatic about it. I’m pretty jolly if I get to sit at home. The fact that my entire family is home, is rather assuring. My sisters and I have been wanting to do a dance video for ages–now that we’ve time we’re working on it. As a family, we tend to watch a movie every day. Also, my youngest sister (Hansika) fancies TikTok and seeing her, I’ve been playing with it too. One thing that I’m keen on is cleaning my house–I like cleaning! Of late, I’ve become engrossed in YouTube videos and skincare tutorials.