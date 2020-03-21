STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ajay Kumar offers bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles a role in Malayalam film

A nine-year-old boy with dwarfism, Quaden talked about his painful bullying experience in a heartbreaking viral video.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar (R) and Quaden Bayles

Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar (R) and Quaden Bayles

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar (a.k.a Guinness Pakru), who recently voiced his support for bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles, has announced that he is offering him a part in his upcoming film Janaki which is said to address body shaming and bullying.

In a statement, Ajay said the film will commence production once the coronavirus outbreak has been tackled and that they’re hoping Quaden will join them too. Besides, Ajay has announced the creation of a campaign against bullying called ‘We Are With You’.

A nine-year-old boy with dwarfism, Quaden talked about his painful bullying experience in a heartbreaking viral video, following which he received comforting messages from all over the world.

Ajay, who was born with a similar condition, was among those who reached out to Quaden. Quaden’s mother had shared that she and her son found Ajay’s message inspiring. Apparently, Quaden had revealed his wish to be an actor.

Ajay, who is a Kerala State award winner, has appeared in over 50 films. He was recently seen in the Malayalam film Ilayaraja, an uplifting film about a family overcoming odds.

Addressing Quaden, director Unnidas Koodathil, who will be helming the film, said, “You are a superhero and you taught this world that the pains of small children shouldn’t be considered as silly. You taught the world that elders need to respect children’s agony and teach their children to respect every child, irrespective of any physical disabilities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quaden Bayles  Ajay Kumar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp