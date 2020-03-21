Ajay Kumar offers bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles a role in Malayalam film

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Ajay Kumar (a.k.a Guinness Pakru), who recently voiced his support for bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles, has announced that he is offering him a part in his upcoming film Janaki which is said to address body shaming and bullying.

In a statement, Ajay said the film will commence production once the coronavirus outbreak has been tackled and that they’re hoping Quaden will join them too. Besides, Ajay has announced the creation of a campaign against bullying called ‘We Are With You’.

A nine-year-old boy with dwarfism, Quaden talked about his painful bullying experience in a heartbreaking viral video, following which he received comforting messages from all over the world.

Ajay, who was born with a similar condition, was among those who reached out to Quaden. Quaden’s mother had shared that she and her son found Ajay’s message inspiring. Apparently, Quaden had revealed his wish to be an actor.

Ajay, who is a Kerala State award winner, has appeared in over 50 films. He was recently seen in the Malayalam film Ilayaraja, an uplifting film about a family overcoming odds.

Addressing Quaden, director Unnidas Koodathil, who will be helming the film, said, “You are a superhero and you taught this world that the pains of small children shouldn’t be considered as silly. You taught the world that elders need to respect children’s agony and teach their children to respect every child, irrespective of any physical disabilities.”