STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Safe to shoot 'Aadujeevitham' in Jordan: Prithviraj

Thanking everyone who expressed concern over his safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham team, he shared that they are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing the shoot.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

By Express News Service

Prithviraj, who has flown back to Jordan to resume the remaining schedules of director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, has given an update on the status of the shoot, in addition to urging everyone to stay safe.
“These are tough times,” he said in a statement.

“Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being.. acting together means staying away from each other. As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self-hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic.”

Thanking everyone who expressed concern over his safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham team, he shared that they are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing the shoot.

“We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. No international flights are operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp.”

Prithviraj added that the team was given the go-ahead by authorities and medical experts considering the isolated nature of the location and the filming process of Aadujeevitham. He also revealed that two actors who have been put on precautionary quarantine in Amman are expected to join the team post the two-week quarantine period.“Do stick to all instructions from authorities and even more importantly, please do not panic,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadujeevitham Prithviraj
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp