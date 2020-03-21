Safe to shoot 'Aadujeevitham' in Jordan: Prithviraj

By Express News Service

Prithviraj, who has flown back to Jordan to resume the remaining schedules of director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, has given an update on the status of the shoot, in addition to urging everyone to stay safe.

“These are tough times,” he said in a statement.

“Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being.. acting together means staying away from each other. As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self-hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic.”

Thanking everyone who expressed concern over his safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham team, he shared that they are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing the shoot.

“We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. No international flights are operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp.”

Prithviraj added that the team was given the go-ahead by authorities and medical experts considering the isolated nature of the location and the filming process of Aadujeevitham. He also revealed that two actors who have been put on precautionary quarantine in Amman are expected to join the team post the two-week quarantine period.“Do stick to all instructions from authorities and even more importantly, please do not panic,” he concluded.