Corona pandemic: Technicians’ union FEFKA makes nine short films on awareness; to be released soon

By Express News Service

A series of nine short films on corona awareness made by the association of Malayalam cinema technicians, FEFKA, will be released soon through social media and television channels.

The project is being conceived jointly with the Indian Ad Filmmakers Association. These shorts will feature actors Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Mamta Mohandas, Kunjan, Anna Reshma Rajan, Muthumani and Johny Antony among others.

The actors and technicians have worked for these without a fee. Also taking part in the project are film personalities such as Sohan Seenulal, Leo Thaddeus, Arun Gopi, and Siddharth Siva.

The directors of photography are Mahesh Raj, Sudheer Surendran, and Mukesh Muralidharan. Rahul Raj has composed the music while Sooraj ES, Kapil Gopalakrishnan, and Riyas KB worked on the editing.