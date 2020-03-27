STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali’s next is a relationship drama; to likely film in August

Asif Ali has been shooting for Rajeev Ravi’s new directorial Kuttavum Shikshayum but the team has put the filming on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali

Mollywood actor Asif Ali

By Express News Service

After Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, director Rohith VS will be collaborating with Asif Ali for the third time, for a yet-to-be-titled relationship drama.

The team had earlier planned to begin filming by July but has now postponed the shoot to August. The pre-production work is currently going on.

Asif Ali has been shooting for Rajeev Ravi’s new directorial Kuttavum Shikshayum but the team has put the filming on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, nearly half of the film has been completed. The remaining portions will be shot after the virus threat recedes.

Before shooting for Rohith’s film, Asif will be doing two more films. One of them is Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, in which will be reuniting with his Anuraga Karikkin Vellam co-star Rajisha Vijayan. The team had planned to start production by April or May but may now look at a later date.

Meanwhile, Asif has completed shooting for director Venu’s Rachiyamma, a segment for an anthology project. Rachiyamma also has Parvathy, who starred alongside Asif in Uyare. Asif has also completed RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho. He was last seen in Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, for which he won raves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Ali Mollywood
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp