Asif Ali’s next is a relationship drama; to likely film in August

After Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, director Rohith VS will be collaborating with Asif Ali for the third time, for a yet-to-be-titled relationship drama.

The team had earlier planned to begin filming by July but has now postponed the shoot to August. The pre-production work is currently going on.

Asif Ali has been shooting for Rajeev Ravi’s new directorial Kuttavum Shikshayum but the team has put the filming on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, nearly half of the film has been completed. The remaining portions will be shot after the virus threat recedes.

Before shooting for Rohith’s film, Asif will be doing two more films. One of them is Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, in which will be reuniting with his Anuraga Karikkin Vellam co-star Rajisha Vijayan. The team had planned to start production by April or May but may now look at a later date.

Meanwhile, Asif has completed shooting for director Venu’s Rachiyamma, a segment for an anthology project. Rachiyamma also has Parvathy, who starred alongside Asif in Uyare. Asif has also completed RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho. He was last seen in Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, for which he won raves.