Spadikam turns 25: Director announces 4K Dolby Atmos re-release

By Express News Service

This is a piece of news that Spadikam fans have been waiting a long time to hear. On the occasion of the hit Mohanlal film’s 25th anniversary, director Bhadran announced that a 4K remastered version of the film will be re-released in theatres soon—once the coronavirus scare is over.

In a statement, Bhadran said he has put all of his effort and knowledge gained in his career so far to work on a 4K Dolby Atmos treatment of the film. While thanking all the cast and crew members who made the film possible, Bhadran said the re-release is for those who missed it in theatres and those who want to experience it again on the big screen in all its glory.

The expensive and time-consuming restoration process is being carried out by over 20 technicians at Chennai’s Prasad Labs. Geometrics Film House and Aashirvad Cinemas will bring the film to theatres. A first-look poster is due to be released today and a second poster will be released on Mohanlal’s birthday.

Released in 1995, Spadikam was the year’s biggest hit and fetched Mohanlal a Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. The film is known for setting a template for several other mass entertainers that followed, most notably Narasimham, which, also starring Thilakan and Mohanlal, featured a similar father-son relationship.

Scripted by Bhadran from his own story, the film was shot by cinematographer J Williams and edited by MS Mani. It spawned three remakes—Vajram (Telugu), Veerappu (Tamil), and Mr Theertha (Kannada).