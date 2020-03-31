STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Spadikam turns 25: Director announces 4K Dolby Atmos re-release

Released in 1995, Spadikam was the year’s biggest hit and fetched Mohanlal a Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Scripted by Bhadran from his own story, the film was shot by cinematographer J Williams and edited by MS Mani.

Scripted by Bhadran from his own story, the film was shot by cinematographer J Williams and edited by MS Mani.

By Express News Service

This is a piece of news that Spadikam fans have been waiting a long time to hear. On the occasion of the hit Mohanlal film’s 25th anniversary, director Bhadran announced that a 4K remastered version of the film will be re-released in theatres soon—once the coronavirus scare is over.

In a statement, Bhadran said he has put all of his effort and knowledge gained in his career so far to work on a 4K Dolby Atmos treatment of the film. While thanking all the cast and crew members who made the film possible, Bhadran said the re-release is for those who missed it in theatres and those who want to experience it again on the big screen in all its glory.

The expensive and time-consuming restoration process is being carried out by over 20 technicians at Chennai’s Prasad Labs. Geometrics Film House and Aashirvad Cinemas will bring the film to theatres. A first-look poster is due to be released today and a second poster will be released on Mohanlal’s birthday.

Released in 1995, Spadikam was the year’s biggest hit and fetched Mohanlal a Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. The film is known for setting a template for several other mass entertainers that followed, most notably Narasimham, which, also starring Thilakan and Mohanlal, featured a similar father-son relationship.

Scripted by Bhadran from his own story, the film was shot by cinematographer J Williams and edited by MS Mani. It spawned three remakes—Vajram (Telugu), Veerappu (Tamil), and Mr Theertha (Kannada).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spadikam Mollywood Mohanlal
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp