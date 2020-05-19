Jordan schedule of Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham wrapped up

By Express News Service

After a few hiccups, the Jordan schedule of Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham has been finally wrapped up. We were able to learn that the team has been able to complete some of the film’s significant portions after the local government eased the pandemic-related restrictions.

Director Blessy, Prithviraj and the crew encountered some obstacles in the past three months. They were initially permitted to shoot the film but then had to halt production after the Jordanian government imposed stringent measures. The 58-member crew had been filming in Wadi Rum.

Prithviraj has now returned to his hotel adjacent to the international airport. They will be permitted to return home once they get the go-ahead from the civil aviation authority. Aadujeevitham is one of the two Malayalam films, aside from Djibouti, shot in a foreign location after the pandemic hit.