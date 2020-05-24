Dulquer Salmaan's surprise for Eid: 'Kurup' poster

By IANS

KOCHI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan had a "little surprise for Eid" for his fans on Sunday. Sharing a new poster of his movie "Kurup", he said that in an ideal world, the film would have released in theatres.

The film by Srinath Rajendran was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid, but its release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release ! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications pic.twitter.com/Yo1NB9M4Nx — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, he is in self-isolation with his family. He often takes to social media to share updates about his work and personal life.

Last month, Dulquer's Instagram family touched five million. The Malayalam star said that he felt "humbled, blessed and eternally grateful".