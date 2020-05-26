No direct OTT release for Mammootty’s One ; to be released theatrically first

By Express News Service

As everyone is pondering the state of the upcoming Malayalam releases and whether they will be released theatrically or on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, a few filmmakers are coming forward with their stand on the issue. The makers of Mammootty’s upcoming political thriller One has issued a statement with regard to the same.

“We would like to bring it to your kind attention that we are not planning to release our movie One through OTT platforms. We are looking at a theatrical release of One once the pandemic situation settles down and we get back to normalcy. Taking a moment to express our gratitude and respect to everyone in the front line relentlessly working to tackle the existing challenges. Until then, let’s stay united in our distances,” said the One team in an official statement.

Also starring Murali Gopi, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayam and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles, One is directed by Santosh Vishwanath from a script by Bobby-Sanjay (Uyare, Mumbai Police). Sreelakshmi R is backing the film under the banner of Ichais Productions. The team will be revealing the theatrical release date once the pandemic situation has improved in Kerala.