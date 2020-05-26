Special language developed for Manju Warrier’s Kayattam

By Express News Service

A few months back, we reported that director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s next film after Chola is Kayattam. The film has Manju Warrier involved not only as an actor but also a producer. The makers have released a new poster which gives us a glimpse of Manju in character. It has been revealed that Sanal and team devised a special language for the film called ‘Ahr Samsa’. As the word ‘Ahr’ translates into the film’s Malayalam title, the film’s posters feature ‘Ahr’ beside the main title.

Kayattam is about a group on a trekking trip through the Himalayas.The film’s unique narrative is told through 10 songs written in the ‘Ahr Samsa’ language and prepared by Ratheesh Eettillam. All the songs have been shot in an improvised manner on the Himalayan trekking sites featured in the film.

Chandru Selvaraj, who worked under veteran cinematographer Thiru, is making his debut as an independent cinematographer with Kayattam. Chola art director Dileep Das has worked on Kayattam too.

Kayattam is a joint venture of Sanal’s Niv Art Movies, Manju Warrier Productions, and Parrot Mount Pictures. Aside from directing the film, Sanal also wrote the script in addition to editing it and worked on the sound design.