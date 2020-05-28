Mammootty's 'Masterpiece' to become first Malayalam film to be dubbed in Russian

By Online Desk

Megastar Mammootty's 2017 film "Masterpiece" has become the first Malayalam movie to be dubbed in the Russian language. The news was announced by the director of the action-crime thriller through his Facebook account.

"The First ever Malayalam movie to be dubbed in Russian language," Ajai wrote.

The movie revolves around a college in Kerala where two rivalling student groups are in a perennial struggle over petty issues and to establish supremacy over the other. The movie also stars Unni Mukundan, Lena, Gokul Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Mukesh, among others.

Royal Cinemas, the producers of "Masterpiece" which received a mixed response in the box office, has sealed a deal with Four Season Creations to make the Russian version. Ajai Vasudev's upcoming project "Kuberan" also stars Mammootty in the titular role and is set to release once the lockdown is lifted.

"Masterpiece" has already been dubbed into Hindi and Tamil.