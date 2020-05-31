Reel turns real as Malayalam actor Godfrey dies in tragic bike crash

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In what resembled the ominous climax of a movie he was part of, Malayalam actor Godfrey, 37, met a tragic death on Thursday night as he lost control of his speeding bike and slammed into a wall at Thrikkadavoor. The actor was on his way to his house in Chavara from a relative’s place in Prakkulam when the accident occurred. According to the police, he was lying on the road unattended for hours after the mishap.

Later, a KSEB staff who passed by the route took him to a private hospital nearby in an autorickshaw, with the help of a few others. But unfortunately, he could not be saved due to excessive blood loss. The manner of Godfrey’s death was similar to the climax of his film 'The Lovers', in which he had portrayed the lead role. The film was directed by Godfrey and his friend Shaiju about five years ago. In the climax sequence, the protagonist dies in an accident after his bike collided with a lorry.

His friend, Abdul Salim, a resident of Chavara, had portrayed the role of an ambulance driver who brings the lead character's dead body to the church for burial. In a bid to honour Godfrey, Abdul opted to do the same in real life too. On Friday, Salim, as per Godfrey’s parents' request, carried his body in the ambulance to St Augustine’s church in Karunagappally for his last rites, wearing the same clothes as those in the movie.