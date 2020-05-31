STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Reel turns real as Malayalam actor Godfrey dies in tragic bike crash

The actor was on his way to his house in Chavara from a relative’s place in Prakkulam when the accident occurred.

Published: 31st May 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Godfrey

Malayalam actor Godfrey

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  In what resembled the ominous climax of a movie he was part of, Malayalam actor Godfrey, 37, met a tragic death on Thursday night as he lost control of his speeding bike and slammed into a wall at Thrikkadavoor. The actor was on his way to his house in Chavara from a relative’s place in Prakkulam when the accident occurred. According to the police, he  was lying on the road unattended for hours after the mishap.

Later, a KSEB staff who passed by the route took him to a private hospital nearby in an autorickshaw, with the help of a few others. But unfortunately, he could not be saved due to excessive blood loss. The manner of Godfrey’s death was similar to the climax of his film 'The Lovers', in which he had portrayed the lead role. The film was directed by Godfrey and his friend Shaiju about five years ago. In the climax sequence, the protagonist dies in an accident after his bike collided with a lorry.

His friend, Abdul Salim, a resident of Chavara, had portrayed the role of an ambulance driver who brings the lead character's dead body to the church for burial. In a bid to honour Godfrey, Abdul opted to do the same in real life too. On Friday, Salim, as per Godfrey’s parents' request, carried his body in the ambulance to St Augustine’s church in Karunagappally for his last rites, wearing the same clothes as those in the movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godfrey Godfrey death Kerala celebrity death
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp