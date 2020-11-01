STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

AMMA executive panel to decide on Bineesh Kodiyeri’s future in association

After completing nine Malayalam movies, it was in 2009 that Bineesh was inducted into AMMA, of which he is currently a lifelong member.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The upcoming executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which has been scheduled for next month, will decide on Bineesh Kodiyeri’s future as a member of the Association.

After completing nine Malayalam movies, it was in 2009 that Bineesh was inducted into AMMA, of which he is currently a lifelong member. However, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting him on Thursday, many had raised questions regarding his membership.

“Bineesh is a lifelong member of AMMA. Hence, it is the executive committee that has to finalise whether he is to be suspended from the Association. The next executive committee meeting will discuss the issue and take a decision in this regard. The meeting will be convened according to the convenience of AMMA president Mohanlal and the other members.

Mohanlal is presently busy with the shooting of his new movie,” AMMA secretary Edavela Babu told TNIE. Bineesh Kodiyeri made his debut in the movie Five Fingers (2005). He has acted in more than 20 Malayalam films so far. Bineesh was also a member of the Kerala Strikers, the celebrity cricket team formed by the members of AMMA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMMA Bineesh Kodiyeri
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp