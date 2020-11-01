AMMA executive panel to decide on Bineesh Kodiyeri’s future in association

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The upcoming executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which has been scheduled for next month, will decide on Bineesh Kodiyeri’s future as a member of the Association.

After completing nine Malayalam movies, it was in 2009 that Bineesh was inducted into AMMA, of which he is currently a lifelong member. However, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting him on Thursday, many had raised questions regarding his membership.

“Bineesh is a lifelong member of AMMA. Hence, it is the executive committee that has to finalise whether he is to be suspended from the Association. The next executive committee meeting will discuss the issue and take a decision in this regard. The meeting will be convened according to the convenience of AMMA president Mohanlal and the other members.

Mohanlal is presently busy with the shooting of his new movie,” AMMA secretary Edavela Babu told TNIE. Bineesh Kodiyeri made his debut in the movie Five Fingers (2005). He has acted in more than 20 Malayalam films so far. Bineesh was also a member of the Kerala Strikers, the celebrity cricket team formed by the members of AMMA.