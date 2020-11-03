Intriguing teaser of Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh out

By Express News Service

The teaser of Dheeraj Denny-starrer Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh has landed online. The footage promises an intriguing investigative thriller that brings to mind films like Raatsasan and Anjaam Pathira. Dheeraj essays a cop tasked to solve a murder case.

Scripted and directed by Sarath G Mohan, the film is produced by Monu Pazhedath under the banner of First Page Entertainment.

The title is a reference to a line spoken by Prithviraj in the film 7th Day, where he says, “Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh are my heroes.”

Aside from Dheeraj, the film also features Althaf Salim, Eldho Mathew, Aneesh Gopal, Vishnu Purushan, and Sethulakshmi among others. Prasanth Krishna shot the film, and Reckson Joseph edited it. Ranjin Raj wrote the music.