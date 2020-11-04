MACTA Women’s International Film Festival to begin on August 6

By Express News Service

The second edition of Women’s International Film Festival, organised by Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), will run from August 6-8. The festival will be conducted online this time, on the platform www.4linecinema.com/mwiff. Users can view foreign-language films by registering on the website and paying a delegate fee of Rs 100.

The festival will open with Turkish filmmaker Leyla Yilmaz’s Not Knowing. The other entries include Assamese filmmaker Manju Borah’s In the Land of the Poison Woman, Russian filmmaker Oksana Degtyareva’s Lyalin’s House, American filmmaker Molly Stuart’s Objector, and Malayali filmmaker Krishnaveni Unni’s Thadiyanum Mudiyanum.

Filmmaker Jayaraj, who is the festival chairman and artistic director, said, “As I see it, this festival invites you to such an experience by showcasing the work of women filmmakers who are unique in their artistic sensibility and vision. I have often felt that the artistic works of women display depth and sensitivity that open within me spaces I like to explore myself as a filmmaker. I hope this festival produces in you a similar effect.”

“I look forward to seeing this festival becoming the success it deserves,” said festival director Seema Biswas. “It’s an honour to be the festival director of the second edition of the MWIFF, and I hope this festival grows bigger and better in its coming editions.”The event will be inaugurated on Aug 6 by KPAC Lalitha at 5 pm. The webinar panel discussion on Cinema and Literature will have Resul Pookkutty, Benyamin and others participating.