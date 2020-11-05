Case registered for posts defaming Dileep, daughter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Meenakshi, daughter of actor Dileep, alleging that a few persons have been posting defamatory comments against her and her father on Facebook.

The FIR was registered at Aluva East police station after recording a statement from Meenakshi. “The complaint is that accused persons with intention to defame the complainant and her father, using their respective Facebook pages- Malalayalivartha, Metro Matinee, B4 Malayalam and Manjumon- spread fake news like the ‘complainant is going to the side of her mother, Manju’, ‘it is difficult to stay at home after realising the character of the father’, ‘realised value of mother only now’ etc since July-August 2020,” stated the FIR.

After receiving the complaint, Meenakshi’s statement was recorded on October 28. The police forwarded the statement to a court as the agency cannot register a case based on allegations made by complainant without the direction of the court. The statement was filed before Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which directed the police to investigate the complaint under Sections 120 of Kerala Police Act.