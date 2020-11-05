Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar team up again

Sajin Shrijith By

After Njan Marykutty, director Ranjith Sankar will be collaborating with Jayasurya once again, which is incidentally the actor’s 100th project. The film, titled Sunny, was scripted by Ranjith during the lockdown and will have Jayasurya essaying a musician.Ranjith informs that most of the film will be shot in Kochi, with Dubai as a secondary location.

“The majority of the film is set in Kochi’s Hyatt. The cast and crew members will be staying there itself. We are hoping to shoot in Dubai after that. Hopefully, things will be alright by then. It’s a one-month shoot,” he says.

Since Jayasurya’s character is a musician, the film will have a strong presence of contemporary music. Sanker Sharma, who composed for films like Darvinte Parinamam and Avarude Raavukal, will be working on the music. Madhu Neelakandan (Annayum Rasoolum, Churuli) will be handling the camera with Shameer Muhammed on board as the editor. National award winner Sinoy Joseph will work on the sound design. The film will employ sync sound.

Sunny marks Ranjith Sankar’s eight film with Jayasurya. The duo has previously worked together in Punyalan Pvt Ltd, Punyalan Agarbathies, Su..Su.. Sudhivathmeekam, Pretham, Pretham-2, Ramante Edanthottam, and Njan Marykutty.