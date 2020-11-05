Mammootty’s The Priest completed

By Express News Service

The shoot of Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer The Priest has been wrapped up. The team had started production in January and completed the first schedule before the lockdown. Nikhila Vimal and Manju Warrier were part of the final schedule.

The team had completed Mammootty’s portions early, followed by the start of the final schedule after the lockdown relaxation. However, the shoot had to be put on hold after some of the crew members tested Covid-positive.

Debutant Jofin T Chacko has directed the film from a script by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon, based on Jofin’s story. The other cast members include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyyappan, and Baby Monica (Kaithi, Raatsasan), Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi, and Madhupal.Akhil George shot the film while Shameer Muhammed edited it. The Priest is bankrolled jointly by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu.