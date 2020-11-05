STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sarath breathes life into Gunda Binu

Gunda Binu is a fictional character that was popularised by mimicry artist Saji Sabana a few years ago.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Gunda Binu is a fictional character that was popularised by mimicry artist Saji Sabana a few years ago. Now, US-based Malayali Sarath Unnithan has revived the goofy goon with the character’s version of the ‘Kumalala’ song, which is widely shared on social media.However, this is not the first time Sarath has donned the role of Gunda Binu. His videos as the character were quite popular on the now-banned app TikTok. Sarath’s ‘Kumalala’ was released on ‘Dallas Junction’, a YouTube channel he started with his friends.

A native of Mavelikkara, Sarath has been living in Dallas for the past five years. He was a mimicry artist and has been part of troupes like Cochin Guinness and Trivandrum Sariga, among others. “Gunda Binu is still very popular. So I contacted Saji chettan and asked for his permission and he happily agreed,” said Sarath.

According to him, none of his other sketches are as popular as Gunda Binu. “I wanted the videos to be unique and gave it a creative spin,” he added. Gunda Binu’s ‘Kumalala’ version was conceived by his friend Ajo Samuel, also a member of ‘Dallas Junction’. Thomaskutty Idicula, Prince Joseph, Bryan Stephen, Shine George, Laly Samuel, Susy Samuel and Nimmy Thomas are the other members of the channel.

“Director Sajid Yahiya shared the version on Instagram, which shot up the views and was watched by many from the industry. Gunda Binu’s demand has gone up tremendously,” quipped Sarath. Gunda Binu’s version of the song ‘Gopangane’ was also very popular. Now, he’s preparing to shoot a web series titled ‘Amigos’’ with the ‘Dallas Junction’ team. “It will be a series based on the lives of middle-class Malayalis settled in the US,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gunda Binu
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp