Sarath breathes life into Gunda Binu

Gunda Binu is a fictional character that was popularised by mimicry artist Saji Sabana a few years ago. Now, US-based Malayali Sarath Unnithan has revived the goofy goon with the character’s version of the ‘Kumalala’ song, which is widely shared on social media.However, this is not the first time Sarath has donned the role of Gunda Binu. His videos as the character were quite popular on the now-banned app TikTok. Sarath’s ‘Kumalala’ was released on ‘Dallas Junction’, a YouTube channel he started with his friends.

A native of Mavelikkara, Sarath has been living in Dallas for the past five years. He was a mimicry artist and has been part of troupes like Cochin Guinness and Trivandrum Sariga, among others. “Gunda Binu is still very popular. So I contacted Saji chettan and asked for his permission and he happily agreed,” said Sarath.

According to him, none of his other sketches are as popular as Gunda Binu. “I wanted the videos to be unique and gave it a creative spin,” he added. Gunda Binu’s ‘Kumalala’ version was conceived by his friend Ajo Samuel, also a member of ‘Dallas Junction’. Thomaskutty Idicula, Prince Joseph, Bryan Stephen, Shine George, Laly Samuel, Susy Samuel and Nimmy Thomas are the other members of the channel.

“Director Sajid Yahiya shared the version on Instagram, which shot up the views and was watched by many from the industry. Gunda Binu’s demand has gone up tremendously,” quipped Sarath. Gunda Binu’s version of the song ‘Gopangane’ was also very popular. Now, he’s preparing to shoot a web series titled ‘Amigos’’ with the ‘Dallas Junction’ team. “It will be a series based on the lives of middle-class Malayalis settled in the US,” he added.