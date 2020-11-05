Shraddha Srinath joins Mohanlal film

By Express News Service

Actor Shraddha Srinath has announced that she has joined director B Unnikrishnan’s next Malayalam film which has Mohanlal attached to star. The big-budget project is touted as a mass entertainer with Mohanlal playing a rustic character after a long time. Pulimurugan-fame Udayakrishna has penned the script.Sharing the news on her social media handle, Shraddha wrote, “The first project that I will be starting work on post lockdown, with the legendary Mohanlal sir, under the direction of Unnikrishnan sir along with a fantastic team. A Malayalam film after 5 years. I couldn’t be happier.”

The yet-to-be-titled project marks the Kannada actor’s second Malayalam film after 2015’s Kohinoor, which starred Indrajith, Asif Ali, and Vinay Forrt. The makers will be revealing further details soon.B Unnikrishnan has been a frequent collaborator of Mohanlal, having directed him in four thrillers. The duo last worked together in Villain, which had Tamil actor Vishal as the antagonist.