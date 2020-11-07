Aparna Balamurali not a part of Aadujeevitham

By Express News Service

Aparna Balamurali, who will next be seen in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video release, was rumoured to be a part of Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham.

However, in an interview with The New Indian Express, Aparna denied being part of the Blessy directorial.“These rumours have been afloat for quite some time now, but I was never part of the film,” said Aparna.

Apart from the Maheshinte Prathikaram breakout star, Vineeth Sreenivasan too was rumoured to be in an extended cameo in the film, which is based on the book of the same name by Benyamin.

There has been no official confirmation about the actor-filmmaker-singer being part of the project.

Aadujeevitham stars Amala Paul opposite Prithviraj.

The survival drama, with cinematography by KU Mohanan, also marks the return of AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema for the first time since the 1992 film, Yodha.