Nivin’s next rolls; Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt join

The latest update is that the team has started filming and that Vinay Forrt is teaming up once again with his Premam co-star and Thamaasha co-star Grace Antony. 

Published: 07th November 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nivin Pauly is producing it under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures.  Ratheesh, who also wrote the script, had told us earlier that the film has a satirical bent. 

By Express News Service

We had reported recently that Nivin Pauly is the lead in Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s next comedy Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. 

Vinod Illampally is the director of photography. The team is shooting it in a controlled environment with a minimal crew and cast while taking precautionary measures. Idukki and Ernakulam are the shooting locations.

Vinay Forrt, who was last seen in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, also has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli coming up next. Grace Antony, on the other hand, is also a part of Aju Varghese’s upcoming Saajan Bakery.

