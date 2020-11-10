Kumar Sanu to make Malayalam debut with Al Karama

By Express News Service

Singer Kumar Sanu will be making his Malayalam debut soon with Al Karama, a film starring Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Sudhi Koppa. The motion poster was released by Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan and Aju Varghese on their social media pages.

The film will be shot entirely in the UAE, with Dubai, Ras-Al-Khaimah, and Ajman as the primary locations. Refiy Muhammed is writing and directing the film backed by Oneworld Entertainments. Ravichandran is director of photography and Ayoob Khan, the editor. Nazar Malik will give the music, and Jassie Gift is working on the background score.