Lal, Arjun Ashokan to star in Chidambaram SP-directed Jaan-e-Mann

By Express News Service

Actor Ganapathi’s brother Chidambaram SP is making his directorial debut with Jaan-e-Mann. The pooja function saw the attendance of Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, and Nimisha Sajayan. The film’s main cast comprises Lal, Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Basil Joseph and Ganapathi among others.

Jaan-e-Mann is backed by Lakshmi Warrier, Ganesh Menon, and Shawn Antony under the banner Cheers Entertainments, the same group that produced the Suraj Venjaramoodu-Soubin Shahir film Vikruthi.

Chidambaram SP has previously worked as assistant director of Jayaraj and Rajeev Ravi, and assistant cinematographer under KU Mohanan. Chidambaram co-wrote the script with Ganapathi and Swapnesh.Vishnu Thandassery is behind the camera while Kiran Das handles the editing. Bijibal composes the music to Anwar Ali’s lyrics. Vinesh Banglan is the production designer.