STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj Sukumaran draws attention to fake account in his daughter's name

Malayalam star Prithviraj shared a screenshot of the profile on Instagram featuring a picture of the actor's daughter.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

Malayalam actor Prithviraj (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has brought to notice a fake social media account created on behalf of his daughter. He says the page is not managed by him or his wife, and neither do they see the need for the six-year-old to have a social media presence.

Prithviraj shared a screenshot of the profile on Instagram featuring a picture of the actor's daughter. The profile bio states the account is managed by Prithviraj and his wife Supriya.

"Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6-year-old to have a social media presence. Once she's older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don't fall prey to this! #FakeHandle #Shameful #LetKidsBeKids #ReportThisHandle," he wrote alongside the image.

On the professional front, earlier this year Prithiviraj starred in the Malayalam thriller "Ayyappanum Koshiyum", directed by Sachy.

The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Sukumaran Prithviraj Prithviraj Daughter Prithviraj Sukumaran Daughter
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp