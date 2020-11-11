Mohanlal makes special appearance at IPL final

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali cricket fans around the world who tuned in to watch the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were in for a pleasant surprise as Mollywood superstar Mohanlal was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.Mohanlal flew down to Dubai two days ago after he completed the shooting of his upcoming movie Drishyam 2.However, his presence at the venue of the IPL final was unexpected.

BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George, who is a Kochiite, shared a photo with the superstar that went viral on social media within seconds. But the netizens were a confused lot trying to figure out which team the actor supported.

Covid-19 recoveries up in Ernakulam

Kochi: The district saw a huge jump in recoveries on Tuesday, with 1,078 Covid patients testing negative. As many as 583 more people tested positive on the day, of whom 375 got infected through local contact and eight came from abroad. Sources of infection of 192 people remained unknown. Eight health workers were also among the infected. One person, T T Thomas, 77, of Murikumpadom, died of Covid-19 on the day, said the medical bulletin. “As of Tuesday, 30,603 are in quarantine,” it said. On Tuesday, 4,792 samples were sent to various government and private laboratories for testing.