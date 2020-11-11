Priyamani's true-crime film Cyanide set to roll soon

By Express News Service

Priyamani will play a senior police officer in National award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver's next film Cyanide, based on the crimes of serial killer Cyanide Mohan. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

The makers are planning to release it in five languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The Hindi version will have actor Yashpal Sharma playing Priyamani’s character. Telugu actor and filmmaker Tanikella Bharani, Tamil actor Sriman and a host of other South Indian actors are also part of the cast.

Pradeep Narayanan is bankrolling the project under the banner of Middle East Cinemas. The case of Cyanide Mohan a.k.a Mohan Kumar is one that gained notoriety given the strange circumstances of the case. Mohan, who used to work as a physical education teacher at a school in Karnataka, murdered 20 women between 2005 to 2009.

The Karnataka High Court sentenced him to death in 2013. Rajesh made his directorial debut with the internationally acclaimed film In the Name of Buddha. He will have a starring role in Cyanide alongside Malayalam actors Shiju and Sanju Sivram. Rajesh won the national award for directing the Telugu drama Naa Bangaaru Talli.