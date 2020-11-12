Filming begins for Appani Sarath’s next thriller 

By Express News Service

Appani Sarath’s next film, Randhara Nagara, has commenced shooting at Ernakulam. Scripted and directed by M Abdul Wadood, it has Renu Soundar playing the female lead.Ajay Mathews, Vishnu Sankar, Shiyas Kareem, Sharanya, Akhila Pushpangandhan, and Mohiyu Khan are the remaining cast members. Bankrolled by Feenix Incorporate and Showcase International, the film is said to be a road thriller set against the background of contemporary social issues.

It has a story by Nidhin Bhaskar and Mohammed Thalhath. The latter is also the editor with Rajesh Peter as the cinematographer. Nobert Anish Anto is the music composer. Mysore and Gundlupet are the other filming locations.