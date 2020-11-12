Indrajith joins Vijay Sethupathi on sets of upcoming film '19 (1)(a)'

By Express News Service

Indrajith has started shooting for his next Malayalam film, 19 (1)(a), which has Vijay Sethupathi playing a lead character. 19 (1)(a) marks the directorial debut of Indhu VS. It is Indrajith’s follow-up to his recently completed Malayalam projects which include Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, debutant Bipin Paul Samuel’s sports drama Aaha, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Sharing a picture of him with Vijay Sethupathi on his social media handles, Indrajith wrote, “Back to work after 9 months. On location with Vijay Sethupathi for 19(1)(a), directed by debutant Indhu VS.”The team began filming recently at Thodupuzha and shoot is currently progressing smoothly. Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen were among the first to begin shooting for the film which is said to have a script that goes beyond the conventional hero-heroine concept.