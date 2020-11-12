Prithviraj returns to Dijo Jose Antony's 'Jana Gana Mana' shoot

By Express News Service

Prithviraj, who has recovered from Covid-19, is back to work. He has joined the sets of Queen director Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana, for which Prithviraj has a few days of shoot left. Suraj Venjaramoodu is also part of the film which reunites the successful duo from Driving Licence.

Prithviraj tested Covid-positive while shooting for Jana Gana Mana. The actor was asymptomatic and went into quarantine soon after. He recently tested negative and maintained one more week of quarantine to make sure.

Once Prithviraj completes shooting for Jana Gana Mana, he will move on to Cold Case, the investigative thriller helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak and starring Aditi Balan as the female lead.Prithviraj plays a police officer in the film which is shot by Girish Ganagadharan and Jomon T John. The latter’s Plan J Studios is producing it.